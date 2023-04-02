Sitharaman vows to strengthen insolvency code amid criticism of creditor losses2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM IST
- The comments come as another set of IBC amendments is expected to be tabled in Parliament soon, including extending the pre-packaged insolvency scheme and a special insolvency regime.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stated that the government has no hesitation to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to make it stronger, as there has been criticism of a slowdown in the resolution process and a decline in recovery for creditors.
