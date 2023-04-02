Sitharaman vows to strengthen insolvency code amid criticism of creditor losses

The finance minister addressed the issue of delays in appointments to tribunal benches, stating, “There has always been a bit of resentment outside about the benches not being filled sooner with both judicial and technical members. If only these members are appointed in time and the cycle is maintained in a well-oiled fashion…the purpose of holding the NCLAT would itself be served better. The government has taken the point very seriously, and of late a lot of appointments have been made with full speed."