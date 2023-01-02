Sitharaman welcomes SC verdict on demonetisation

NEW DELHI :Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Monday upholding the Centre’s 2016 move to demonetise high value currency notes, saying the decision-making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre.
NEW DELHI :Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Monday upholding the Centre’s 2016 move to demonetise high value currency notes, saying the decision-making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre.
Sitharaman said in a tweet that a five-judge Constitution Bench (via a 4-1 majority) has upheld the demonetization after carefully examining the issue and has dismissed several petitions challenging the decision.
Sitharaman said in a tweet that a five-judge Constitution Bench (via a 4-1 majority) has upheld the demonetization after carefully examining the issue and has dismissed several petitions challenging the decision.
“There were consultations between the Centre and the RBI for a period of 6 months. There is a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure and it satisfies the test of proportionality. Decision-making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre," Sitharaman said in the social media post.
“There were consultations between the Centre and the RBI for a period of 6 months. There is a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure and it satisfies the test of proportionality. Decision-making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Centre," Sitharaman said in the social media post.
Section 26(2) of the RBI Act cannot be struck down as unconstitutional on the ground of excessive delegation, she said. There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. The court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom, the minister said.
Section 26(2) of the RBI Act cannot be struck down as unconstitutional on the ground of excessive delegation, she said. There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. The court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom, the minister said.
Citing the apex court ruling, the minister said the central government's decision was after RBI board’s approval which shows in-built safeguard against centre’s powers. It cannot be said that there is excessive delegation of power under the RBI Act to the Centre which is answerable to the Parliament, the post said.
Citing the apex court ruling, the minister said the central government's decision was after RBI board’s approval which shows in-built safeguard against centre’s powers. It cannot be said that there is excessive delegation of power under the RBI Act to the Centre which is answerable to the Parliament, the post said.
“Even the dissenting judge has said that: Demonetization was a well-intentioned and well-thought-of decision to target evils plaguing the nation's economy, such as black money, terror funding and counterfeit currency," the minister’s post said.
“Even the dissenting judge has said that: Demonetization was a well-intentioned and well-thought-of decision to target evils plaguing the nation's economy, such as black money, terror funding and counterfeit currency," the minister’s post said.
The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench on Monday upheld the decision by majority that the 2016 decision to hold ₹500 and ₹1000 notes as no longer legal tender was valid.
The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench on Monday upheld the decision by majority that the 2016 decision to hold ₹500 and ₹1000 notes as no longer legal tender was valid.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.