Ahead of the 'Sitrang' cyclone, West Bengal government has deployed civil defence teams at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people of the state to stay indoors in case there is heavy rainfall and storm.
"We are fully prepared for the cyclone," said Disaster management official Anmol Sasmor.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday notified that under the influence of Sitrang cyclone, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday,
"Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022," IMD said in a press release.
"'Sitrang' lay centred at 11:30 IST near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km southeast of Sagar Island," IMD tweeted.
"Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around the early hours of October 25," IMD added.
"The cyclonic storm "Sitrang" pronounced as "Si-Trang" over east-central & adjoining areas of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 08:30 hours IST of today, the October 24 over northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.30N and longitude 88.90E, about 380 km south of Sagar Island and 520 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh)," stated IMD.
CM urges people to stay indoors in case of storm, heavy rain
Meanwhile, urging all to stay inside, CM Banerjee said, "It (Cyclone Sitrang) will make landfall in Bangladesh around midnight in Barisal. Light rain and wind will continue in West Bengal till October 25. This may also bring storm here."
"I will request those who have been evacuated to safe shelters not to return home until the threat is over as you cannot predict anything about natural calamities. Things may take sudden turns anytime. This is mainly for those from the critical areas of Sunderbans and Sagar Island," she said.
The chief minister is monitoring the Cyclone situation from her residence.
West Bengal Governor La Ganesan paid a visit to Banerjee's residence and offered his prayers to Goddess Kali.
(With inputs from agencies)
