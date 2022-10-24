Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal (South & North Parganas, East Medinipur & adjoining areas of West Medinipur) on 24 October. Light to moderate rainfall at many with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts (South & North Parganas and Nadia) of West Bengal on 25 October.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}