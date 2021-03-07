Sittwe port in Myanmar is ready for operations: Mansukh Mandaviya

We have identified Tuticorin to be a transshipment hub along the east coast and on the west coast, we have identified Kochi. In Kochi, even today we have some transshipment activity taking place. In Tuticorin, despite covid-19, a lot of transshipment activities happened. In the coming days, the drafts (the distance between the keel to the waterline of a ship) will be increased to accommodate ships with 16 metre drafts in Kochi. The draft there is already 14 metres. It has to be increased by two metres. In Tuticorin also, it is 14 metres and it has to be increased to 16 metres. We will make it comparable to Colombo port so that large-sized vessels can come to India. Work is being done on this front under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme to reduce the dependence on other countries. Our aim is that Indian cargo should be transshipped from Indian ports and that this should happen on a large scale. We are close to the east-west waterways corridor (in the Indian Ocean). Kochi is very close to this. We need to utilize this as much as possible.

