Situation at Bandra where migrants gathered now under control: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: The hundreds of migrant workers who gathered outside Bandra railway station here on Tuesday might have expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would order reopening of state borders, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

They were told by the police that borders are not going to be opened and the situation was now under control, he said.

The migrants were assured that the state government will make arrangement of food and accommodation for them, following which the crowds dispersed, he said.

"Lakhs of workers from other states work in Mumbai. They expected that the PM would open the state borders today. They felt they could go to their home states," the minister said.

"But the PM and CM (Uddhav Thackeray) took a very good decision to extend the lockdown. The state borders will remain sealed. Permission will not be given to go to other states from Maharashtra," he said.

"We have assured them the state government will arrange facilities for stay and food, and the situation is under control now," Deshmukh told Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

