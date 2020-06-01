Situation at border with India 'stable and controllable', says China

India-China border problems date back to 1962 when the two countries fought a short but bitter war that ended badly for India. The two countries have not delineated the border on the map which means that troops on both sides accuse the other of making incursions into their territory. This time round, at at least one of the places, Chinese troops have entered into what was previously accepted as Indian territory. What is also different say analysts is the presence of Chinese troops in larger numbers than before.