1,35,09,270 samples have so far been tested in the national capital
A day after the national capital reported a steep hike in the new reported Covid-19 cases, health minister Satyendra Jain has stated that the situation in Delhi is "under control".
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while three more people died due to the disease. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago and the positivity rate stands at 0.66%.
Amid the surge, Jain said: "Compared to other states, the situation in Delhi is under control. The testing rate is 5% more than the national average. People should not be careless and wear masks as much as possible."
According to the Union health ministry, 23,03,13,163 samples have so far been tested for Covid-19 across the country. Of these, 1,35,09,270 tested were conducted in the national capital.
A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigen, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago
The cumulative national positivity rate stands at 4.98% while the daily positivity rate 3.37%.