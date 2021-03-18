A day after the national capital reported a steep hike in the new reported Covid-19 cases, health minister Satyendra Jain has stated that the situation in Delhi is "under control".

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while three more people died due to the disease. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago and the positivity rate stands at 0.66%.

Amid the surge, Jain said: "Compared to other states, the situation in Delhi is under control. The testing rate is 5% more than the national average. People should not be careless and wear masks as much as possible."

According to the Union health ministry, 23,03,13,163 samples have so far been tested for Covid-19 across the country. Of these, 1,35,09,270 tested were conducted in the national capital.

A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigen, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago

The cumulative national positivity rate stands at 4.98% while the daily positivity rate 3.37%.

Spiking cases in Delhi

The national capital last recorded 585 cases on 1 January.

Wednesday, 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025, while 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far from the disease.

On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent. A total of 585 cases were reported on 1 January and 424 on 3 January.

Most cases in over 100 days

As many as 35,871 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,14,74,605, according to the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

This is the biggest spike in daily new cases in over a hundred days.

The fatalities due to the disease have increased to 1,59,216, with 172 more people losing their lives in the last 24 hours.

A total of 17,741 people recuperated in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,10,63,025.

In addition to this, there are 2,52,364 active cases in the country currently.









