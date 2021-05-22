Vaccinating people with the first dose from one vaccine and a second dose from a different one is "scientifically and theoretically possible", says Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog.

However, Dr Paul said it lacks scientific evidence at this time. "The situation is evolving and only time will tell," the government official added during a routine press briefing on Covid-19.

Dr VK Paul's comments come as India continues to face an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines, despite being the hub of vaccine manufacturing in the world.

A seven-day rolling average of vaccinations in the country showed an alarming decline for the seventh day on 20 May, as the Union Health Ministry said only 11.66 lakh people got their jabs a day ago, mounting concern about next waves of infections.

At 13.42 lakh, the rolling average number of vaccinations was lowest since 14 March when the second wave of Covid-19 infections, which overwhelmed the country's healthcare system and left thousands dead, was scaling up.

News agency Reuters had earlier reported that India's output of Covid-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections shared by two sources.

'Not enough data yet to recommend this type of combination'

Earlier this month, Dr Gitali Bhagawati, consultant and head of, Department of Microbiology and Infection Control, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said that every effort should be made to complete the vaccine series as first and the second dose from the same manufacturer.

"Boosting with different kinds of vaccines may mount greater immune response which can help to counter immune escape phenomenon of variants of concerns. However there is not enough data yet to recommend this type of combination," she said.

A recent study conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain revealed that the first dose of AstraZeneca followed by the second dose of Pfizer was absolutely safe and effective.

Covid-19 vaccination is the need of the hour looking at the increasing mortality rate during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

