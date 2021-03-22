BENGALURU : Strict restrictions are being imposed to contain the second wave of Covid-19, but the situation still doesn't warrant semi-lockdown or full-fledged lockdown, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Urging more people to get vaccinated, he indicated that a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions if the cases increase after discussing with chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

The government is strictly screening incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test, they are subjected to tests at the border, Sudhakar said.

Increasing penalty for not wearing a mask is also being discussed, he said.

Noting that Union Home Ministry's support is required for strict screening at borders, the minister said, the chief minister has already conducted a meeting in this regard.

"Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

At weddings and other functions, people should wear masks, follow social distancing and ensure the restriction on the number of those attending is not violated, Sudhakar said.

"Three COVID Care Centres will be operational in Bengaluru this week. We can contain the second wave if people co-operate," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via