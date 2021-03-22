Situation still doesn't warrant semi or full-fledged lockdown: Karnataka minister

Urging more people to get vaccinated, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar indicated that a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions if the cases increase after discussing with chief minister BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU : Strict restrictions are being imposed to contain the second wave of Covid-19, but the situation still doesn't warrant semi-lockdown or full-fledged lockdown, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The government is strictly screening incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test, they are subjected to tests at the border, Sudhakar said.

Increasing penalty for not wearing a mask is also being discussed, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noting that Union Home Ministry's support is required for strict screening at borders, the minister said, the chief minister has already conducted a meeting in this regard.

"Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

At weddings and other functions, people should wear masks, follow social distancing and ensure the restriction on the number of those attending is not violated, Sudhakar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Three COVID Care Centres will be operational in Bengaluru this week. We can contain the second wave if people co-operate," he added.

