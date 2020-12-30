Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space

Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 11:42 PM IST
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure
Sivan K has been given a one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.
