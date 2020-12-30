OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space
Isro chairman K. Sivan (MINT_PRINT)
Isro chairman K. Sivan (MINT_PRINT)

Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 11:42 PM IST PTI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure

Sivan K has been given a one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Representational image

Night curfew to be strictly enforced on Dec 31 in Ahmedabad

1 min read . 12:01 AM IST
Representational image

Canada to require negative test for people entering country

1 min read . 30 Dec 2020
Kapil Gujjar joining BJP

AAP hits out at BJP after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins saffron party

2 min read . 30 Dec 2020
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York

US holiday travel impact may take weeks to show in Covid data

1 min read . 30 Dec 2020

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout