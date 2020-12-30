Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space
Isro chairman K. Sivan

Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space

1 min read . 30 Dec 2020 PTI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure

Sivan K has been given a one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Sivan K has been given a one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

