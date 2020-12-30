Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space

Sivan K gets one-year extension as secretary of Department of Space1 min read . 30 Dec 2020
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure
Sivan K has been given a one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.
Sivan K has been given a one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.
Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss
Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan K, secretary, Department of Space and chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one-year beyond January 14, 2021, that is up to January 14, 2022, it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.