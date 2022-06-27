Six airbags to become mandatory in eight-seater vehicles soon: Nitin Gadkari

We have decided to make it mandatory to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles... We want to save the lives of the people, Nitin Gadkari said
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that government will make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to eight passengers. The measure is taken to ensure enhanced safety of occupants.
"We have decided to make it mandatory to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles... We want to save the lives of the people," the road transport and highways minister said during Intel India’s Safety Pioneers Conference 2022. Around 1.5 lakh people are killed in five lakh accidents across the country.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in January said that to enhance the safety of occupants of motor vehicles against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.
"A draft notification has been issued on January 14, 2022, which mandates that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after October 1, 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions," it had said.
An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.