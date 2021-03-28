Six crore covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

India has registered a significant achievement in its fight against COVID19. The country’s total vaccination coverage has surpassed 6 crore today.

6,02,69,782 vaccine doses have been administered through 9,85,018 sessions, as per the provisional report.

These include 81,52,808 Healcare workers(HCWs0 (1st dose), 51,75,597HCWs (2nd dose), 88,90,046 Frontline workers(FLWs) (1st dose) and 36,52,749 FLWs (2nd Dose), 66,73,662beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,77,24,920beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Eight states account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. Each of the eight states has administered more than 30 lakh doses.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,"As on Day-71 of the vaccination drive (27th March, 2021), 21,54,170vaccine doses were given.

Of the total, 20,09,805beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,778 sessions for 1st dose and 1,44,365HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine."

Seven States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported high number of COVID daily new cases. These states account for 81.46% of the daily new casesregistered in the last 24 hours (62,714).

Eight states cumulatively account for 84.74% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,726. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,162 while Karnataka reported 2,886 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 4,86,310 today, comprising 4.06% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 33,663 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,13,23,762 today. The national Recovery Rate is 94.59%.

28,739 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 14,523 newly recovered cases.

312 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 82.69%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (166). Punjab follows with 45 daily deaths andKeralareported14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

