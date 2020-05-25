Home > News > India > Six flights operating in Goa today, connecting Delhi, Bengaluru: Official
(Photo: @aaigoaairport on Twitter)
(Photo: @aaigoaairport on Twitter)

Six flights operating in Goa today, connecting Delhi, Bengaluru: Official

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2020, 05:29 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Goa airport tweeted that it received the first arrival flight from Bengaluru with 30 passengers on board and that another flight departed to Karnataka's capital with 84 passengers on board

Passengers started arriving and departing from the Goa International airport in Dabolim in Monday. Gagan Malik, the Airport Director said the airport will be receiving three flights and that there will be three departures on Monday.

"We are connecting to Delhi and Bengaluru today," said Malik after the airport partially resumed operations after two-month nationwide lockdown got imposed due to coronaviru

The airport tweeted that it received the first arrival flight from Bengaluru with 30 passengers on board and that another flight departed to Karnataka's capital with 84 passengers on board.

"All the protocols duly and meticulously followed through out," the airport tweeted.

The state on Sunday issued Standard Operating Procedure for for all domestic passengers arriving by air, which states thermal screening on arrival and filling up of self declaration form.

Those found symptomatic will be mandatorily tested and quarantined and those found asymptomatic have two options: Swab tests at 2,000 and self-isolation till results or be under home quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers with international travel history will be mandatorily tested and quarantined till results.

