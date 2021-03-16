OPEN APP
Six fuel pumps in Rajasthan being run by jail inmates

Rajasthan's Jaipur prison has opened a petrol pump that is being operated by jail inmates.

The Director-General of prison Rajeev Dasot said, "Over 100 prisoners are working at fuel pumps built on jail premises at six locations across the state."

This initiative is providing an opportunity for prisoners to earn money. The revenue generated through the petrol pump will also be used for infrastructure development of prison, he added.

Prisoners working here are trained and receive 249 per day salary that gets transferred to their bank accounts. At Jaipur pump, we registered a sale of 1 crore last month and our target is 3 crore per month, he further said.

Jaipur jail department will open petrol pumps at 12 locations in the next phase, the officer said.

