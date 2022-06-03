The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday took action against six employees at India Infoline Group for front-running, a market malpractice where individuals aware of upcoming large transactions trade using the information to make illicit gains.

The regulator imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Santosh Singh and ₹8 lakh on his friend Adil Suthar. The two employees, along with four others, have also been prohibited from accessing the securities market for five years.

“It has been found in the present case that Singh and Suthar have executed front-running trades, which are in violation of the provisions related to fraudulent and unfair trade practices under Sebi Act and Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practice (PFUTP) Regulations, the same also warrants imposition of monetary penalty under Section 15 HA of the Sebi Act," the regulator said in a 41-page order.

Singh, a dealer at India Infoline, was responsible for placing transaction orders on behalf of various large clients, based on instructions taken by fund managers. The clients for whom Singh was a dealer included IIFL Mutual Fund, IIFL Select Series II, IIFL Multi-Strategy Fund, IIFL Long Term Growth Fund I, IIFL Focused Equity Strategies Fund, Capmetrics Investment Adviser and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 5. The Sebi order said Singh was essentially an “information carrier" and was guilty of misusing his knowledge of upcoming orders of IIFL group entities.

Singh used to alert Suthar to watch specific scrips and price movements, and execute buy and sell trades in those scrips. Therefore, Suthar, too, was in possession of upcoming transaction orders, which was not available in the public domain, making him an information carrier.

However, Sebi noted that the other four employees were poor and not literate. The investigation ascertained that Singh and Suthar were the masterminds of the scheme who opened, operated, managed and controlled the accounts of the other four employees, who sometimes used to get monetary assistance from Singh and Suthar. The four employees were merely acting as “mules" or innocent victims who are duped by fraudsters into laundering stolen or illegal money through their bank accounts.

“It has been alleged that the four employees had lent their trading and bank accounts to Singh and Suthar to carry out such front-running activities and they had no understanding of the transactions that were being executed from their accounts by Singh and Suthar," Sebi said.

“There is no room left for doubt that noticees…had lent their trading and bank accounts…which practically resulted in handing over the ownership and custody of securities and funds…to a third party. This devious practice facilitated the noticee in executing the front-running trades while concealing his identity behind the name-lending account holders and the name lenders received gratification, directly or indirectly, in some form or the other by being part of the illicit activities by renting their accounts," Sebi said.

In a separate order related to front-running by employees of Fidelity group, Sebi found Vaibhav Dhadda (alias Avi Dhadda), a former employee of Fidelity International and the trader for 21 funds of the Fidelity Group, along with his relatives Alka and Arushi, guilty of this malpractice. In yet another case of front-running, some fund managers at Axis Mutual Fund were recently found to have shared trade information with outside brokers, which was further used by seven entities in Gujarat who traded on these tips in large numbers.