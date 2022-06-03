Six India Infoline employees penalized for front-running

However, Sebi noted that the other four employees were poor and not literate. The investigation ascertained that Singh and Suthar were the masterminds of the scheme who opened, operated, managed and controlled the accounts of the other four employees, who sometimes used to get monetary assistance from Singh and Suthar. The four employees were merely acting as “mules" or innocent victims who are duped by fraudsters into laundering stolen or illegal money through their bank accounts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}