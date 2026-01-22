Six killed, 10 injured in Chhattisgarh factory blast; chilling video emerges

At least six workers were killed and five others sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a steel manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar–Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the premises of Real Ispat and Power Ltd in Bakulahi village, located in the Bhatapara rural area, District Collector Deepak Soni told PTI. According to preliminary findings, the explosion took place in the unit’s Dust Settling Chamber (DSC), causing hot dust to be released onto workers in the vicinity. Six workers died at the site, while five others suffered severe burn injuries.

Police and senior district officials rushed to the location after receiving information about the blast and immediately launched relief and rescue operations. The injured workers were shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, where they are undergoing treatment.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said he had spoken to the district collector and directed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical care. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and called for swift and stringent action against those found responsible, according to an official statement.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Jaiswal conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and said the state government stood firmly with those affected, assuring them of all necessary assistance during this difficult period.

Three killed in collision of two trucks in Chhattisgarh's Kanker Three persons were killed when two trucks collided on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district early on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at 3:30 am near Ratesara village under the Charama police station limits on National Highway-30.

The two trucks collided head-on. The impact of the collision was so severe that one truck driver was trapped inside the mangled cabin and had to be extricated using an earth-excavating machine, a police official said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as mini truck driver Hori Lal Sahu (33) and helper Ajay Sahu (30), while the other truck driver who was killed is yet to be identified, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.