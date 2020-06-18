BENGALURU: Nearly 6,00,000 students in their second year pre-university college are taking their English exam on Thursday across Karnataka.

This is the first time that students would step out of their houses in nearly three months of covid- 19 induced lockdown and appear for their last remaining paper that could not be conducted earlier.

There are 1,016 examination centers and the state government said it has taken all safety precautions to ensure that students appear for the exams without fear.

Reports of students standing in line at the examination centres poured in from several districts of the state on Thursday morning.

A total of 5,95,997 students from both government and private colleges are taking the exam on Thursday.

Though there has been a sharp surge in covid-19 positive cases from Karnataka, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government has sought for further relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

The state government had approved the automatic promotion of students studying till ninth grade but decided to conduct exams for 10th graders. The exams are scheduled to commence from 25 June.

The government is also in talks with various stakeholders, including parents, guardians, teachers and educational experts, to draft guidelines for online classes as well as to determine when to reopen schools and colleges in the state.

