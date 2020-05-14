Six months more to finish works

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday said all central agencies, such as railways, ministry of road transport and highways, and central public works agencies will extend the timeline for completion of contractual obligations by up to six months.

The relaxation will be applicable for construction, as well as goods and services contracts, and cover all obligations such as completion of work, intermediate milestones and extension of concession period in public-private partnerships, it said.

The move is expected to give relief to contractors facing losses due to the shutdown of project sites, labour woes and shuttering of plants and machinery, since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

“All government of Indian agents, rail, roads, highways, will give six months extension without any cost to the contractors. The extension should cover construction work, and goods and services contracts," finance minister Nirmala Sithraman said.

Government agencies will also partially release bank guarantees to the extent contracts are partially completed to improve cash flows and enhance liquidity of the contractors. “To facilitate greater liquidity, government agencies will also release some part of bank guarantee," Sitharaman said.

“For road sector contractors and PPP concessionaires, a standstill period of six months has been announced with no associated penalties for not meeting project milestones, etc. This is an example of simplifying the investment climate with contractors or concessionaires not having to seek extension on a case-by-case basis," said Arindam Guha, partner, leader, government and public services, Deloitte India.

