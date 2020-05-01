HYDERABAD : Six more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (covid-19) in Telangana on Friday, taking the state’s total number to 1044. On the same day, 22 more patients infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals post treatment. With that, the total number of people who have recovered from covid-19 in the state now stands at 442.

As of now, there are a little over 500 active covid-19 cases in Telangana. State health minister Eatala Rajender said that the state is effectively combating the virus, and that it has managed to contain the spread to a large extend. “We kept special officers in districts like Gadwal to contain the virus. Chief minister (K. Chandrashekhar Rao) will have a cabinet meeting on 5 May to review the matter," Rajender added.

The health minister also stated that apart from primary contacts of infected persons, the state will also test anyone else exhibits symptoms of covid-19. “The death rate in our state is 2.5%, whereas it is higher in the country. Even if someone has coronavirus, don’t worry, you will not die. Please come to the King Koti (government) hospital (for tests)," Rajender added.

Stating that about 90% of the cases in Telangana are linked to attendees of the religious congregation held by the Tablighi Jamat sect at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, Rajender however questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allowing the meeting to be held. “Law and order is in their control (in New Delhi) and they are in power, so why did they let it happen?," he asked.

So far in Telangana, the total number of people who died of covid-19 is 28. A day earlier on Thursday, 22 new cases had been detected. Referring to the first special train that was operated between Lingampalli station (in Hyderabad) and Tatia in Jharkhand on Friday, Rajender said that it was due to the concern the Telangana government has for its citizens.

“We are also giving migrant workers Rs.500 (apart from essential commodities), but they want to go back home because of fear," Rajender added. On Friday, in a sigh of relief for migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad, a train from the city’s Lingampalli station, carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers, left for Hatia in Jharkhand early morning on Friday.

This was first train to ferry migrants amid the nationwide lockdown (which has been extended for another two weeks from 4 May), said the railway ministry. Considering the hardships faced by the people stuck in other states due to coronavirus lockdown, the Centre had earlier allowed to start inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and other persons. An official from the South Central Railway said that the train was operated based on a request from the Telangana government.

