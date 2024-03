Six Naxalites, including two female members, were allegedly shot during a clash with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gunfight took place in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

“The operation involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon no. 10 of Maoists," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including two women, and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot", the IG said.

The official earlier said the deceased Naxalites included only one woman. The identity of the dead Naxalites is yet to be ascertained, he said. Many other Naxalites were reported to be injured in the gunfight and the search operation was still underway in the area, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bijapur district is located in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

