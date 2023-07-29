Breaking News
6 passengers dead, 21 injured in collision between two buses in Maharashtra1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Six passengers are dead and 21 injured in a collision between two buses in Buldana early morning today in Maharashtra.
Six passengers are dead and 21 injured in a collision between two buses in Buldana early morning on July 29 in Maharashtra, ANI reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST
