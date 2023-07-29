Hello User
6 passengers dead, 21 injured in collision between two buses in Maharashtra

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Six passengers are dead and 21 injured in a collision between two buses in Buldana early morning on July 29 in Maharashtra, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST
