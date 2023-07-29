Six passengers are dead and 21 injured in a collision between two buses in Buldana early morning on July 29 in Maharashtra, ANI reported.
Six passengers are dead and 21 injured in a collision between two buses in Buldana early morning on July 29 in Maharashtra, ANI reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.