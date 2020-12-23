Six passengers from UK test covid positive at Delhi's IGIA on Wednesday

New Delhi: Six people arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the capital on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The swab samples of the infected people were subsequently sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further research using genome sequencing to determine if the cases belonged to the new strain of the virus that is considered more infectious than the original one.

"A total of over 950 inbound passengers from London were tested at our lab at T3, IGI Airport and 11 of them tested positive (since 22 December)," said a spokesperson of Genestrings lab, which is conducting covid-19 tests at the Delhi airport.

On Wednesday, about 500 passengers arrived on two flights from the UK.

"Testing was done comprehensively, as directed, irrespective of any existing reports or exemptions," said the spokesperson of Genestrings Lab.

"50 (passengers) were quarantined .Our understanding is that the health ministry may have given directive to ensure proper contact tracing to the authorities at airport, and hence passengers sitting in same row or nearby rows on the flight might have been asked to be quarantined," the spokesperson added.

India has suspended flights to and from the UK till 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that is considered to be 70% more infectious.

No flights from the UK will land in India, and vice versa, after 22 December. However, international all-cargo flights and special flights allowed by the Indian aviation regulator will continue to operate.

