OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Six passengers from UK test covid positive at Delhi's IGIA on Wednesday
On Wednesday, about 500 passengers arrived on two flights from the UK.
On Wednesday, about 500 passengers arrived on two flights from the UK.

Six passengers from UK test covid positive at Delhi's IGIA on Wednesday

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 08:11 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • India has suspended flights to and from the UK till 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that is considered to be 70% more infectious.

New Delhi: Six people arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for coronavirus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the capital on Wednesday, an airport official said.

The swab samples of the infected people were subsequently sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further research using genome sequencing to determine if the cases belonged to the new strain of the virus that is considered more infectious than the original one.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attends a remote press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 23, 2020. - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

UK minister warns of another Covid-19 variant, says stricter curbs on anvil

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani addresses during the inauguration of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar (Gujarat) and National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur (Rajasthan), via video conference in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

No public gatherings for Christmas, New Year in Gujarat: Govt

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK.

Govt reviews status of passengers coming from UK amid new Covid strain spread

1 min read . 08:49 PM IST

"A total of over 950 inbound passengers from London were tested at our lab at T3, IGI Airport and 11 of them tested positive (since 22 December)," said a spokesperson of Genestrings lab, which is conducting covid-19 tests at the Delhi airport.

On Wednesday, about 500 passengers arrived on two flights from the UK.

"Testing was done comprehensively, as directed, irrespective of any existing reports or exemptions," said the spokesperson of Genestrings Lab.

"50 (passengers) were quarantined .Our understanding is that the health ministry may have given directive to ensure proper contact tracing to the authorities at airport, and hence passengers sitting in same row or nearby rows on the flight might have been asked to be quarantined," the spokesperson added.

India has suspended flights to and from the UK till 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that is considered to be 70% more infectious.

No flights from the UK will land in India, and vice versa, after 22 December. However, international all-cargo flights and special flights allowed by the Indian aviation regulator will continue to operate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout