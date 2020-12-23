Six passengers test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi airport

As many as six passengers tested positive for Covid-19 at the Delhi International Airport on Wednesday and around 50 were advised to be in institutional quarantine.

This comes after six passengers from the United Kingdom were reported positive a day ago on Tuesday as testing facilities were doubled at the Delhi airport for passengers arriving from the UK.

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

In the wake of the government's directive to conduct mandatory RT-PCR testing for all passengers and crew arriving from the United Kingdom, Genestrings Labs co-director Dr Gauri Agarwal said on Tuesday that their team has been doubled.

"Yesterday, we received the news that all passengers and the crew arriving from the UK will be tested for Covid-19. GMR, the company operating the Indira Gandhi International Airport, made all arrangements in the night in another ramp apart from the existing testing centre at the airport. We have doubled our team for the purpose," Dr Agarwal told ANI.

Dr Agarwal added: "We were already testing passengers through our company. Genestrings Labs is giving the fastest reports within four hours to passengers. For UK passengers, we have earmarked a separate space because of the fear of the new coronavirus strain which has a high transmission rate according to the reports received from the UK."

However, in spite of the doubled facility, passengers arriving from the UK complained on Wednesday that they are being made to wait for over eight hours to get their test results.

As per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), passengers from the UK will only be permitted to exit the airport when the entire passenger's Covid report out.

Airport official said that the delay due to the procedural system for the UK passengers.

"As per the SOPs set by the administration, the sample of the Covid collection in a mass level of the UK passengers but allow them to exit the airport only when the reports of all passengers are out," an airport official told ANI.

The Government of India has suspended flight operations from midnight of December 22 to and from the UK after new covid virus strain outbreak in the country.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via