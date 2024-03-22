Some of the missing persons may have already returned, but specific details remain elusive, Madras High Court was informed

Six people have gone missing from Isha Yoga Centre of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation since 2016, Tamil Nadu police informed the Madras High Court on Thursday. An investigation into the missing case are underway, the police added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isha Foundation is a "nonprofit, spiritual organisation" founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 1992 near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The foundation host the Isha Yoga Centre. It is run "almost entirely" by volunteers.

The submissions were made before the Madras High Court bench comprising of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan, Live Law reported. The bench was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Tirunelveli district's Thirumalai to produce the body of his brother Ganesan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Additional Public Prosecutor updated the court on the ongoing investigation, stating that the Tamil Nadu police were actively looking into the case. Some of the missing persons may have already returned, but specific details remain elusive, the court was informed.

The police have to directed to submit a status report in the court by April 8 and adjourned the proceedings.

Thirumalai, a farmer, sought legal intervention when his brother Ganesan disappeared in March 2023. He revealed that Ganesan had been engaged in charitable activities at the Isha Yoga Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 2 March, 2023, Thirumalai contacted the yoga center to inquire about his brother’s whereabouts, only to learn that Ganesan had not been present there for two days.

Thirumalai also said that although a police complaint was registered based on the complaint of yoga centre's in charge Dinesh, not action was taken. The police have been behaving in a lethargic manner, he claimed. Therefore, void of other alternatives, Tirumalai approached the Madras High Court with a habeas corpus plea.

A habeas corpus plea is a legal order for an inquiry to determine if a person has been lawfully imprisoned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Isha Foundation has launched campaigns such as ''Save Soil'' and ''Rally for Rivers'' for environment conservation.

