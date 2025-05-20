Two-year-old child among six people killed as slab of Saptashrungi building collapses in Maharashtra's Kalyan

“The incident took place in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation area, specifically in Kalyan East at the Saptashrungi Cooperative Society. A section of the building's slab in a garden area collapsed slightly around 2:00 to 2:30 PM. As a result, 12 people got trapped. Since then, the Municipal Corporation, local administration, disaster management department, social service organizations, public representatives, and respected Madam Sajjan have all been present on site. Rescue operations have been ongoing since the incident. Twelve people were rescued, out of which, as per preliminary information, six casualties have been reported. The injured were taken to the hospital, and doctors are currently attending to them. Six others are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the city. Rescue work is still underway,” KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel said.