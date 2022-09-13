Telangana: Eight persons died in fire mishap at EV unit, probe on

Eight persons died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad in Telangana on Monday night.
An electric scooter recharging unit caught fire blazes on the ground floor.
Eight persons died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad in Telangana on Monday night. An electric scooter recharging unit caught fire blazes on the ground floor, said Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad as quoted by news agency ANI.
Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand informed that smoke caused by fire accident also overpowered the people staying on first and second floors in the building.
After getting information about the fire accident, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali expressed grief over the deaths and said that the state government is probing how the incident happened.
He said that fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but some people died due to heavy smoke, while some were rescued.
“Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," the Home Minister told media persons.
