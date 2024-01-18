At least 16 people, including 14 schoolchildren and 2 teachers, died after a boat overturned in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. The boat was carrying 27 students, who were on a picnic, officials said. Meanwhile, 10 children have been rescued so far.

Currently, a search operation is underway to trace the remaining students.

PM Modi announces ₹ 2 Lakh ex-gratia

Following the accident, Prime Minister's office announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000