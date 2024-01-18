At least 16 people, including 14 schoolchildren and 2 teachers, died after a boat overturned in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. The boat was carrying 27 students, who were on a picnic, officials said. Meanwhile, 10 children have been rescued so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, a search operation is underway to trace the remaining students.

PM Modi announces ₹ 2 Lakh ex-gratia Following the accident, Prime Minister's office announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000

President Draupadi Murmu said, The news of the death of children and teachers in a boat accident in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and wish for the success of the rescue operation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Swift action against those responsible" Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences at the tragedy.'

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, “I have just learnt that several children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake. Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies."

Promising swift action, State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel says, “This is a very sad incident. Condolences to the families of those who have died. Action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. 10 people have been rescued. The government has taken the incident very seriously and necessary instructions have been issued." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt said, "The NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation. The children have been taken to different hospitals...Strict action will be taken in this matter."

Few local residents rescued some children before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!