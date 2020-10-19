Six staffers of DCW's 181 helpline test COVID-19 positive

Six employees of the Delhi Commission for Women's 181 helpline have tested positive for COVID-19 , the women panel said Monday.

The helpine operates from Naraina area where 36 counsellors work, according to the DCW statement.

Two of the six employees who have tested COVID-19 positive are supervisors, while four are helpline counsellors, it said. All of them have been put under home isolation and the office has been thoroughly sanitised.

The helpline's evening shift staffers have been asked to work from home, while proper sanitisation and social distancing has been maintained in the morning shift, the statement said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "We've attended lakhs of calls on our helpline in the last five years. Even during the lockdown, our team was constantly helping the people in need. Six of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far but still, the work of the helpline hasn't suffered. Proper sanitisation and social distancing are being ensured."

During the lockdown, the helpline was functional 24x7 and there was also a spike in the number of calls received, the statement said.

"Even in this challenging time, the helpline is working round the clock without failure. With the help of this helpline, the DCW has helped thousands of women seeking help in the cases of domestic violence, illicit sale of liquor, prostitution activities and many other crimes," it stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

