Six state govt ministers move SC seeking review of order on JEE, NEET

NEW DELHI: Six ministers of Opposition-ruled states--Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--approached the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its order allowing the Centre to conduct the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

NEET is scheduled for 13 September.

On 17 August, the apex court had refused to stay the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE -- scheduled to take place in September.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had dismissed the plea seeking cancellation of the exams and said, "Careers of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long."

"Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all.... Education should be opened up. COVID may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students," Justice Mishra had said.

The petition filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has alleged that respondents have arbitrarily overlooked that most of parents of the affected students are facing distress due to reduced financial opportunities amid the crisis brought by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, On 27 August, over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad wroteto Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying JEE-Mains and NEET any further will mean compromising the future of students.

