Six Vande Bharat flights to land in India on Friday with evacuated citizens

NEW DELHI: Six flights carrying passengers from Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to land in India on Friday, bringing in another lot of the 15,000 stranded nationals to be evacuated from 13 foreign countries under the country's Vande Bharat mission.

Late Thursday, two flights with more than 360 passengers arrived in Kerala from the UAE, marking the return of the first lot of Indians stranded by the closure of borders and air space to contain the novel coronavirus disease, which has infected more than 3.6 million people worldwide.

The flights are part of a broader evacuation plan, Vande Bharat, which aims to rescue almost 15,000 people in a week, starting 7 May.

The flight from Singapore is expected to land in New Delhi around noon, while the flight from Saudi Arabia to Calicut will land in the evening, according to a schedule from the Indian government.

A flight from Bangladesh is estimated to land in Srinagar early afternoon, while three other fights, one from Bahrain and two others from Dubai, are to arrive in Cochin and Chennai tonight and early Saturday.

Separately, the Indian Navy is expected to bring in a group of Indians from the Maldives over the weekend as part of its its evacuation mission codenamed Samudra Setu, under which several of its ships will go to the Maldives and Gulf countries to rescue citizens.

