Civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri , on Thursday inaugurated the sixth airport of Andhra Pradesh. The Kurnool airport in Orvakal was inaugurated virtually.

Flight operations will commence on 28 March under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN), Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement. "Direct flight operations to Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai will bring the region closer to the major hubs in the South India. These routes were approved by the MoCA under the UDAN 4 bid process last year," it said.

Government of India and the government of Andhra Pradesh will share the Viability Gap Finance (VGF) towards operations on an 80:20 basis, the statement read.

Andhra Pradesh now has 6 airports, in Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada and the sixth airport in Kurnool. Kurnool is the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and a historical hub of the country.

Famous tourist spots like Nallamala Forest, Ahobilam, Belum Caves, Mahanandi, Mantralayam, Orvakal, Sangameshwaram, Kethavaram and Kalva Buggam, are in Kurnool. "This air connectivity will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Kurnool and provide impetus to the local economy and tourism," the ministry said.

Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh attended the inauguration at Kurnool airport along with senior officials and other important stakeholders. Senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) also attended the event virtually.

