Sixth airport in Andhra opened, flights to Bangalore, Vizag, Chennai soon

Flight operations will commence on 28 March under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN), Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement. "Direct flight operations to Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai will bring the region closer to the major hubs in the South India. These routes were approved by the MoCA under the UDAN 4 bid process last year," it said.

