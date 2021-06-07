The Jharkhand High Court on Monday cancelled the merit list of the 6th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and ordered to prepare a fresh merit list in eight weeks. The court also directed the state government to identify the officials responsible for the mistake in the merit list and take action against them.

The final hearing in the case had started in February this year. According to reports, 18 pleas were filed seeking cancellation of results. The petitioners raised number of irregularities like computing of marks and assigning wrong cadres for those in reserved category. Petitioners alleged that marks were tinkered with.

The court had ordered the Commission to secure the answer copies of all those who appeared in the mains exam. The court had also directed the Commission to share the details of successful candidates with the petitioners so that they can also be made party to the case.

























