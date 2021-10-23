A mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign was inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Saturday. This is the sixth such event which is being held across the state.

The campaign will be conducted along with the daily vaccination drive. The purpose is to provide vaccines to those who could not get vaccinated during the weekdays.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said, "We have set up 50,000 mega camps in addition to our daily camps. There are a lot of people who are not able to get vaccinated on the weekdays so we are trying to make up for that through this campaign and give them a chance to come here and get vaccinated. We urge everyone to get vaccinated, especially older people."

He further emphasised how important it is for the elederly people to get vaccinated. "Older people are even more vulnerable, on top of that, there is high mortality among older people and they also have comorbidities," he added.

1.8 crore people are yet to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign aims to push the figure of people who have received their first dose of vaccine to 70 per cent, as per Radhakrishnan.

"3.92 crore vaccinated people or 68 per cent of the population has been given the first dose of vaccination. We hope that the percentage of people having received their first dose reaches 70 per cent via this campaign. Also, 26 per cent have fully vaccinated in the state and we are looking forward to pushing this figure to 30 per cent soon," he said.

Radhakrishnan also assured that there is enough vaccine stock to carry out vaccination for few more days.

"We have enough vaccine stock for 15-20 days and the Centre is also helping us with the vaccines," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.