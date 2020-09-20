NEW DELHI: The sixth round of talks between senior military commanders of India and China are to be held on Monday in yet another attempt to break a deadlock over disengagement and de-escalation of tensions along the India-China border in Ladakh.

The Indian delegation to the talks is expected to include a joint secretary ranked Indian foreign ministry official – a departure from the past five rounds that saw the delegations of both countries composed of military officers.

The talks are expected to be held at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border.

Monday’s meeting is the first round of discussions after Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a regional meet in Moscow. The talks are seen as crucial in testing whether a five point agreement – arrived at jointly between the two foreign ministers in Moscow on 10 September – that set the stage for a seeming truce between the two countries, is sustainable and can be carried forward.

The immediate task for the two delegations is likely to be to consider ways to disengage troops that are at some places seen as some 500 metres apart from each other. A violent clash between the two sides in June had resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. While some disengagement of troops took place after the June clash, tensions mounted again after the Chinese side refused to move back from key places it had occupied along the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake. Late August, Indian troops secured vantage positions on five strategic mountains on the south bank of Pangong Tso, preempting a possible Chinese takeover. The moves led to tensions between the two countries with two incidents of shots being fired between the two sides – seen as the first in more than four decades.

According to a person familiar with the developments, the Chinese troops present along the LAC have not made any aggressive moves in recent days – since the 10 September meeting between the two foreign ministers.

Key among the agreements reached were that “the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side." So it was agreed that “the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

The two ministers had also concurred that India and China abide by previous pacts signed in 1993,1996, 2005 and 2012 to maintain peace on their borders and avoid any action that could escalate matters. Dialogue, they agreed, would also continue at the level of special representatives tasked with resolving the border dispute as well as diplomats besides military commanders.

Jaishankar and Wang also “agreed that as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement added.

India’s key demand is that Chinese troops move back to positions they controlled in April. China on its part blames India for the tensions and says that New Delhi should meet it half way – read in India as a sign that Beijing is unwilling to move back and instead is presenting it with a fait accompli.

