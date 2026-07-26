Six-year-old drowns in rainwater-filled borewell pit in Greater Noida: No barricade, no warning sign

A six-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a rainwater-filled borewell pit in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park on Saturday.
Avyaan Surya, son of Kendriya Vidyalaya Vice Principal Siwan Yadav, was playing when the incident took place, Jagran reported. Residents arrived upon hearing the cries of other children.
After much effort, Surya was pulled out and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Upon receiving information about the accident, police arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. Surya's body was sent for post-mortem.
Locals said the 15-foot-deep pit was dug several days ago for boring purposes near Kaladham Society in the Knowledge Park police station area. There was neither any barricade nor any warning sign around the pit, the report added.
SDM Sadar Ashutosh Gupta, who visited the spot, was quoted by NDTV as saying that initial information suggests there was no barricading around the pit.
He reportedly said that the contractor responsible for the site would face legal action if found negligent.
The victim's family alleged negligence by Greater Noida Authority officials.
Police registered a case based on the family's complaint, as locals demand accountability for the unbarricaded pit, citing a similar past incident.
Inspector-in-Charge Vinod Kumar told Jagran that a case is being registered after receiving a written complaint from the victim's family. Based on the investigation's findings, action will be taken against the accused.
Residents also recalled the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car plunged into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.
They alleged that despite assurances from the authority to secure such hazardous sites, little had changed.
Software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died after his Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara fell into a water-filled pit dug in Greater Noida near Sector 150 on the night of 16–17 January.
Mehta was returning from work when his car skidded off the road due to dense fog and fell into a pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building near Sector 150.
The incident had occurred under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station.