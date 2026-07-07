Siya Goyal secretly married Chetan Chaudhary 4 months ago- New claims emerge in Pune fort murder case

The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn, with sources claiming that prime accused Siya Goyal had secretly married her alleged lover and co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary, nearly four months before Ketan's death.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the alleged marriage took place despite Siya Goyal's engagement to Ketan Agarwal in February. Investigators suspect the couple kept the marriage hidden from both their families while preparations for Siya's wedding to Ketan continued.

The latest development has emerged as police continue to examine the accused's digital footprint in an effort to establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged murder.

Police Examining Digital Evidence Sources said investigators are scrutinising WhatsApp chats, call detail records, location data and internet search history spanning the past six to seven months.

The digital evidence is being examined to reconstruct the timeline and verify claims related to the alleged secret marriage as well as the events preceding Ketan Agarwal's death.

Police are also attempting to trace the alleged marriage certificate, which investigators believe could serve as documentary evidence if the claim is substantiated, according to sources.

Marriage Certificate, Witnesses Under Scanner Sources further claimed that two of Siya Goyal's college friends allegedly signed as witnesses to the marriage.

Investigators are reportedly trying to identify and verify the role of the alleged witnesses as part of the ongoing probe.

Police technical teams are also attempting to recover deleted photographs from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands.

According to sources, investigators believe these images, if recovered, could help corroborate claims that the two had secretly married months before Ketan Agarwal's death.

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Murder Probe Continues The murder investigation had earlier revealed that Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.

Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the couple is suspected of concealing their alleged marriage from their families before allegedly conspiring to eliminate Ketan Agarwal.

Police had earlier alleged that an initial attempt to kill Ketan Agarwal was made on June 14 but did not succeed.