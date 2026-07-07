Siya Goyal secretly married Chetan Chaudhary 4 months ago- New claims emerge in Pune fort murder case

The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn, with sources claiming that prime accused Siya Goyal had secretly married her alleged lover and co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary, nearly four months before Ketan's death.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the alleged marriage took place despite Siya Goyal's engagement to Ketan Agarwal in February. Investigators suspect the couple kept the marriage hidden from both their families while preparations for Siya's wedding to Ketan continued.

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The latest development has emerged as police continue to examine the accused's digital footprint in an effort to establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged murder.

Police Examining Digital Evidence Sources said investigators are scrutinising WhatsApp chats, call detail records, location data and internet search history spanning the past six to seven months.

The digital evidence is being examined to reconstruct the timeline and verify claims related to the alleged secret marriage as well as the events preceding Ketan Agarwal's death.

Police are also attempting to trace the alleged marriage certificate, which investigators believe could serve as documentary evidence if the claim is substantiated, according to sources.

Marriage Certificate, Witnesses Under Scanner Sources further claimed that two of Siya Goyal's college friends allegedly signed as witnesses to the marriage.

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Investigators are reportedly trying to identify and verify the role of the alleged witnesses as part of the ongoing probe.

Police technical teams are also attempting to recover deleted photographs from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands.

According to sources, investigators believe these images, if recovered, could help corroborate claims that the two had secretly married months before Ketan Agarwal's death.

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Murder Probe Continues The murder investigation had earlier revealed that Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.

Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the couple is suspected of concealing their alleged marriage from their families before allegedly conspiring to eliminate Ketan Agarwal.

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Police had earlier alleged that an initial attempt to kill Ketan Agarwal was made on June 14 but did not succeed.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining digital records and other evidence as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and the claims related to the purported secret marriage.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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