SJVN announces commissioning of 75 MW Solar Power Projects in UP
SJVN is implementing this project along with other renewable projects of 4,008 MW capacity through its wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Green Energy Limited.
New Delhi: SJVN on Sunday announced the commissioning of 75 MW Solar Power Projects in Parasan Solar Park, located at Tehsil Kalpi of Uttar Pradesh. The process of commissioning will be completed by the end of October.
“This project will be third commissioned Solar project of the SJVN besides two hydro and two wind projects and with commissioning of this project, the installed capacity of SJVN will now be 2091.5 MW," said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman & managing director of SJVN.
Sharma added that SJVN bagged 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project at a tariff of ₹2.68 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis under Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA). “The cost of Construction / Development of this project is ₹392.3 crore. The Power Purchase Agreement for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years."
“The project will generate 168.34 MU in the first year and the estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be 3919 MU. This will further result into revenues of around ₹45.11 crore per annum," he said.
SJVN is implementing this project along with other renewable projects of 4,007.5 MW capacity through its wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Green Energy Limited.
“After commissioning of Parasan Solar Power Project, out of this 4,007.5 MW Renewable Portfolio 179.5 MW will be under operation, while 1370 MW projects are under construction and projects of 2458 MW are at different stages of implementation," SJVN said in a press release.
SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey. With the present portfolio of more than 42,000 MW, the company is marching forward tirelessly to achieve its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.
