SJVN announces commissioning of 75 MW Solar Power Projects in UP

Sharma added that SJVN bagged 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project at a tariff of ₹2.68 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis under Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Development Agency (UPNEDA). “The cost of Construction / Development of this project is ₹392.3 crore. The Power Purchase Agreement for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years."

