SJVNL securitizes 1.5 GW Nathpa Jhakri hydropower project cash flow

SJVNL has a 45 GW portfolio and is developing 73 hydro, solar, wind and thermal projects in 13 states of India and in Nepal. While the union government holds 59.92% stake in the Mini Ratna, the Himachal Pradesh government holds 26.85% stake. The overall power sector NMP target for the current financial year is ₹15,308 crore from state run firms including Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) second tranche of assets through its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), India’s largest power generation firm NTPC Ltd plans to bring in a strategic investor in NTPC Green Energy Ltd and securitization of cash flows by NHPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd. While proposals totaling ₹16,500 crore under power sector are under processing, the final realization by the end of this financial year is expected to be ₹11,500 crore.