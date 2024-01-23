SK Fin gets ₹1,328 cr via new, old investors
Founded by Rajendra Kumar Setia in 1994, SK Finance has a diversified product portfolio consisting of commercial vehicle loans, car loans, tractor loans, two-wheeler loans and secured business loans
Mumbai: SK Finance, an NBFC engaged in used and new vehicle financing and secured business loans, has raised ₹1,328 crore from existing investors namely Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Growth, Baring Private Equity India and incoming investors namely Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital and Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), the company said in a release.