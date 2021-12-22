In an attempt to impart short duration skill development training and certification under the Skill India Mission, nearly 1.32 crore candidates were trained and oriented across the country as on November 21 this year under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The skill development ministry is implementing PMKVY with the aim to provide short duration skill development training and certification to youth including rural poor and unemployed youth, and to make them employable for better livelihood across the country.

Under the scheme, there is provision to provide facilities to target groups such as conveyance cost, boarding and lodging, transportation, post placement support, reward money, etc. in the country covering rural areas.

"Under PMKVY, as on November 21, 2021, around 1.32 crore candidates (0.67 crore trained in short term training and 0.65 crore oriented in recognition of prior learning) trained / oriented across the country," Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that under PMKVY, placement opportunities are being provided to STT (short term training) certified candidates, while RPL (recognition of prior learning) is not linked with placements as it recognizes the existing skills of candidates.

Meanwhile, last month in November the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry said that it launched a programme to upskill 2,500 street food vendors in the pilot phase and make them eligible for e-cart licence. The initiative was implemented under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0.

"The objective of this programme is to provide relevant skills to the street food vendors, leading towards better services to consumers, more opportunities to vendors for revenue generation, awareness on regulations and stipulated rules, in return providing better services to the local bodies," the ministry said.

As part of the pilot phase, the ministry will start skilling the street vendors of east Delhi and help them improve the hygiene conditions in food preparation and aesthetics of vending.

In its pilot phase with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Skill India aims at upskilling 2,500 vendors, aged between 23 and 55 years, it added.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for the Ministry, said India is land to 55 lakh street food vendors and their contribution to the informal economy is 14 per cent.

He highlighted that the conduct and well-being of these vendors define how their respective cities are perceived, and therefore, their upskilling is an imperative. He further said the government is committed towards the welfare of street vendors.

(With inputs from agencies)

