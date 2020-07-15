Subscribe
Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs: Shah

1 min read . 02:48 PM IST PTI

Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs, empowering youth of the country by enhancing their inner potential by providing them with the right skill sets: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Skill India mission has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in the last five years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Skill India mission has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in the last five years.

Shah also said the Skill India mission has been empowering the youth of the country by enhancing their inner potential by providing them with the right skill sets.

Shah also said the Skill India mission has been empowering the youth of the country by enhancing their inner potential by providing them with the right skill sets.

"In the last five years, Skill India has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth. By encouraging the job seekers to become job givers, I am sure that this will go a long way in realising PM @narendramodi ji's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat," he tweeted.

The home minister also extended his greetings to everyone on World Youth Skills Day, which also marks five years of the Skill India mission under the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Earlier, addressing a virtual event to mark five years of the Skill India mission, the prime minister said the mantra to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to "skill, re-skill and upskill".

Modi said skill is timeless and it keeps getting better with time and makes you different from others.

The prime minister also said that in today's rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed and there is a huge potential, especially in the health services. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

